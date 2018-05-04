Museum hosts Preview Gala

The Museum of Fulton County hosted a Preview Gala at their new museum last Friday commemorating the hard work of many in this first of a kind shared services partnership. The event took place in the Museum’s brand new exhibit space which features a 4,000 square foot gallery.

The new Museum and Welcome Center is part of a large, shared service project that began in 2014. The Fulton County Commissioners and Ohio Department of Transportation officials began to meet with state legislators Senator Randy Gardner and former Representative Barbara Sears to plan an unprecedented partnership between state and county that would share utilities, space, operations and ultimately save taxpayer dollars.

Several partners were instrumental in bringing this partnership together. For example, former County Commissioner Paul Barnaby worked tirelessly to help secure significant State Capital Funds that would be allocated toward Fulton County’s portion of the project.

The evening consisted of attendees visiting the new timeline exhibits for the first time, as well as a short presentation acknowledging the hard work and collaborations that helped to make this project possible. David Goodman, Director of the Ohio Development Services Agency provided keynote remarks and noted the significance of the vision, partnerships and the collaboration of pooling precious resources together to modernize, innovate and build government and community operations for the future.

Goodman also noted the unique and creative way in which the Fulton County Visitors Bureau and the Museum and Welcome Center is located in proximity to each other, and to the Ohio Turnpike. He believes this strategic location is conducive for travelers to stop for a visit, learn more about Fulton County and its offerings and ultimately drive the economy. He invited the Fulton County Visitors Bureau to work in partnership with Matt MacLaren, Director of ToursimOhio, who was also present.

Senator Gardner presented a proclamation on behalf of the Ohio State Legislature. LuAnn Cooke, Northwest Ohio Regional Liaison presented a proclamation on behalf of Ohio Governor John R. Kasich. David Wirt, District Director, presented an American flag that has been flown over the United States Capitol Building in Washington D.C. on behalf of Congressman Robert Latta.

The Museum will host their opening day on Saturday May 5th, 2018 with a Cinco de Mayo celebration. The Museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. Admission is $8 Adults (16 and up), $7 seniors, and $3 for children ages 6-15. Members and Children under 6 are free. For more information call 419-337-7922 or visit www.fultoncountyhs.org.

The Museum and Welcome Center of Fulton County is located at 8848 State Route 108. The building is the home of the Fulton County Visitors Bureau, the Museum of Fulton County, the Fulton County Emergency Management Agency and Fulton County Emergency Services.