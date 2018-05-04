Assist by county deputies leads to Michigan arrest

During the early morning hours of May 3, Fulton County deputies responded to assist Lenawee County deputies on a breaking and entering in progress call just north of the state line in Ogden Township.

Fulton County deputies observed a suspicious vehicle in the area of previous break-ins, and a traffic stop was initiated. During the traffic stop investigation, evidence led deputies to arrest Porforio Diaz Jr, 58, and Crecencio Morales, 32, both of Toledo, for receiving stolen property, according to the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office.

Both men are currently incarcerated at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio. The investigation continues with more charges possible.

Fulton County Sheriff Roy Miller also reminded resident to remain vigilant and call in suspicious activity and vehicles.