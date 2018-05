The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting a Traffic Enforcement Blitz designated Prom Blitz. It will by May 5-6 in conjunction with proms at Archbold, Delta, Evergreen, and Wauseon High School.

Another blitz will be held May 19-20 in conjunction with prom at Swanton High School.

Deputies will be working various hours and locations around Fulton County and they will be looking for impaired drivers and other violations associated with impaired driving.