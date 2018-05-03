CCNO volunteers honored

STRYKER – Volunteers at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio received special recognition to include honoring the Volunteer of the Year during the 27th annual Volunteer Recognition Banquet held Tuesday, April 24.

Volunteer Eldon Birkey of Archbold was named the CCNO Volunteer of the Year for 2017. He has been a volunteer at CCNO for more than 20 years, starting in October 1994.

Eldon was self employed before retiring. In addition to volunteering at CCNO, he is also an active volunteer at Sauder Village. He and his wife, Jan, have been married for 26 years. They have five children and 10 grandchildren. He is a member of the Lockport Mennonite Church.

Elden was recognized for being a long-time volunteer at CCNO as well as helping on a weekly basis to distribute Bibles and eye glasses to those inmates in need. He also was recognized for helping those in need on the outside with transportation and housing. During 2017, Eldon volunteered 174.25 hours of service.

Two other volunteers received special recognition for being named top volunteers for the quarter in 2017. John Widmer of Pioneer has been a volunteer since March 2010. John was recognized for volunteer hours with the HARC (Healing Addiction thru a Relationship with Christ) life skills program and House of Prayer. He also has helped various church organizations with movement of inmate to services and during special events. Also Sue Richardson of

Napoleon has been a volunteer since February 2005. She was recognized for her volunteer hours conducting Bible studies sessions for the female inmate population through the Nazarene Church.

During 2017, some 233 volunteers offered services at CCNO and donated 11,285.5 hours.

CCNO is currently in need of NA and AA volunteers, especially female NA and AA Volunteers. Volunteer applications can be found on the CCNO web page at www.ccnoregionaljail.org. All applicants must pass a criminal background and attend a training orientation. For further information on becoming a CCNO volunteer contact Manager Linda Shambarger at linda.shambarger@noris.org or 419-428-3800, ext. 406.