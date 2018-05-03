Goble named new Fulton County EMA Director

The Fulton County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) Board of Directors recently appointed Rebecca Goble as the new Emergency Management Agency Director. Goble started her new post on April 9.

For the past four years, Goble has served as the administrative assistant with the Wyandot County Emergency Management Agency. Prior to this role, she was employed full-time as an Emergency Medical Technician-I with Wyandot County Emergency Medical Services for nearly 20 years.

“I find Emergency Management to be both personally and professionally fulfilling,” said Goble. “When I was initially approached to do some EMA work for Wyandot County, I jumped right on that opportunity.”

Over the last four years, she has brought Wyandot County in compliance with all state and federal plans, as well as assisted in developing a program for training and exercising.

Goble said that becoming the Director of an Emergency Management Agency has been a goal of hers, and she is excited to work in a larger community.

“I am really enjoying meeting all of the new people here; everyone has been wonderful.” Goble’s initial goals in her new role include updating Fulton County’s plan, being involved in the area’s programs and completing the Emergency Operations Center.

Goble and her husband, James, will be celebrating their 30th wedding anniversary this July. They have three sons, John, Richard and Steven, and four granddaughters. In her downtime, she enjoys spending time with her family and friends, and camping, gardening and canning.

