Author meet, book signing at WPL

The Wauseon Public Library will be hosting an author meet and book signing on Friday from 6-7 p.m.

Join local authors, Joel Norden, Aaron Wulf and Nikolas Monastere, as they present their second installment of the “Dragonband: Tales.” The second volume “The Hunters and the Hunted,” is the newest collection of stories.

The first book “Crossroads of Draston” was released on Jan. 13, 2017. This anthology of books is a collection of stories with a theme of monsters and monster hunters.

The books are published by a local business Knights of the Northwest, LLC.