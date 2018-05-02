Museum opening on Saturday

After years of planning, the Museum of Fulton County Grand Opening is slated for this Saturday. It will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the museum, which is located at 8848 State Route 108 near the Fulton County Fairgrounds.

A permanent exhibit, “Preserving the Past, Embracing the Present, and Making the Future,” will be seen for the first time that day. This exhibit will follow the history of Fulton County.

Visitors will:

• see how the glaciers carved the county landscape.

• uncover the remains of a mastodon.

• Follow the trail of the Mound Builders, Neanderthals, and French traders.

• Watch the resourceful and adventuresome pioneers face the early challenges.

• Appreciate the caring attitude of the residents.

• Observe how the modes of transportation and social climates change.

• Meet the patriots, scholars, immigrants, and innovators.

• Learn how the Fulton County’s heroes, nomads, prophets, and artists lived as history repeated itself.

Also that day, a Cinco De Mayo Celebration event is taking place to celebrate the opening of the first special exhibit “Latinos in Rural America” at the museum. Attendees can listen as story tellers share their experiences, enjoy live music, and taste authentic Mexican food prepared on site. The fun begins at 10 a.m. and will last until 5 p.m.

The exhibit will be an intimate window into the lives, journeys, and aspirations of “Latinos in Rural America” from their early settlement to today. With a distinct culture that they proudly preserve and share with others, they make a priority of honoring their past while building a new future. You don’t want to miss this thought provoking experience.

This exhibit was made possible with the generous support of Ohio Humanities, the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation Digital Scholarship Program, the Mount Vernon – Knox County Community Foundation, and the Kenyon College Scholars program. The exhibit runs through Sept.6, 2018.

The new Museum of Fulton County features the permanent exhibit “Preserving the Past, Embracing the Present, and Making the Future,” The Legacy Shop, as well as special exhibits and events. After the grand opening, museum hours will be Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m.

Admission is $8 for those 16 years and up, $7 Seniors, $3 for children ages 6-15. Members and children under 6 are Free.

The Museum of Fulton County, located on State Route 108 north of Wauseon, will hold a grand opening on Saturday. http://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2018/05/web1_museum.jpg The Museum of Fulton County, located on State Route 108 north of Wauseon, will hold a grand opening on Saturday. David J. Coehrs | Fulton County Expositor

Showcases history of Fulton County