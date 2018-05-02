Voiceover actors sought for museum

The Fulton County Historical Society and INTV are seeking individuals to do voiceover work for exhibits in the new Fulton County Museum.

Parts are open for children through seniors, both male and female. No experience is required.

Open recording nights will be held on Monday, May 7 at the Archbold Community Theater, 20369 County Road X, and Tuesday, May 8 at INTV Studio (Door #20 at Wauseon High School), both 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Those interested can call (419) 388-6445 or email johnson.cory27@gmail.com and provide your name, age, and gender. Individual appointments are also available by request.