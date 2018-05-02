‘Win a Lamb’ winners chosen

Ruby Monahan, Brookelynn Miller, and Benjamin Gorey were named winners in the 2018 Fulton County 4-H Win a Lamb Essay Contest.

Ruby is from Swanton, and a fourth-year member of Roamin’ Country Raisers, Etc. 4-H Club. Brookelynn, of Lyons, is a first-year member of Clinton Doodle Bugs 4-H Club and a student at West Side Montessori School. Benjamin, of Liberty Center, is a first-year member of the Fulton Fantastics 4-H Club and a student at Liberty Center Elementary School.

Each will receive a free lamb, to be used for 2018 4-H lamb projects.

Contest entrants were asked to write an essay on why they wanted to take a lamb to the Fulton County Fair. Youth ages 8-10 were asked to write at least 50 words, and youth 11-18 were asked to write at least 100 words. In order to participate, entrants had to be a member of a Fulton County 4-H club, take a lamb project in 4-H for the first time, be able to house and care for a lamb, attend a Quality Assurance program, and agree to attend a Sheep Skill-athon.