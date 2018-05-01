Hoops challenged for District 81 seat

District 81 State Representative Jim Hoops’ appointment to fill the remaining term of his predecessor, Rob McColley, expires at the end of this year. He is being challenged in the May 8 primary by Putnam County Republican Party Chair Thomas Liebrecht. District 81 covers the southeast portion of Fulton County.

Jim Hoops

Since filling the District 81 state representative seat vacated by Rob McColley, Hoops has touched base with his constituents and heard their concerns. He said those discussions, and what he learned while in the public sector the past 11 years, will be useful as he debates topics in Columbus.

The 59-year-old Napoleon resident and former auditor for Henry County was appointed to replace McColley, who was in turn appointed to replace District 1 Senator Cliff Hite, who resigned last year after admitting to inappropriate behavior. Hoops also served as the District 81 state representative from 1999-2006, before term limits forced his departure.

A graduate of Northwest State University of Louisiana with a Bachelor degree in Business and Computer Programming, he previously worked for American Municipal Power and as vice president for Strategic Initiatives at Northwest State Community College.

He said his priorities in office are “what people tell us those values are.” They include support for pro-life and Second Amendment issues, and less government regulations for small business.

Hoops said he focuses on workforce development, since retiring Baby Boomers are leaving well-paying jobs available. He said employers’ difficulty in filling positions is becoming more of a challenge, sometimes because people aren’t aware of the opportunities. But it’s also a matter of finding the right people, which doesn’t always require a four-year college education.

“It’s so important for people to train and get a job. That’s how they get self-worth,” he said. “Sometimes, a four-year degree is not what somebody needs. You hear all these heartbreak stories about four-year degrees but no job and a lot of debt. Community colleges are an affordable way to find yourself.”

Hoops would also like fewer government regulations for small businesses.

“It’s not government that’s going to create the jobs, it’s the private sector,” he said. “We do have a good work force here. You’re going to see companies looking into northwest Ohio. That’s going to increase the tax base, and that’s going to keep the tax rates low.”

Protection of the Second Amendment is important in Ohio, Hoops said, as indicated by about nine gun bills introduced by state legislators. But he thinks citizens and legislators alike should take a step back and consider how to curb the rampant shootings taking place.

“We already have enough laws on the books that, if they follow through, we’re going to solve a lot of those issues,” he said. “Right now, it seems like the process is there; it’s just going through the process when guns are sold.”

State and federal government need to study the mental health issues involved, Hoops said, “and make sure enough laws are on the books to cover those issues instead of creating new laws and taking away the rights of law-abiding citizens who are trying to protect their families.”

Concerns in District 81 also include mandatory state testing in schools, which Hoops said is excessive. “We have more testing than what we need. I’d like to eliminate some of those tests,” he said. “Ultimately, we need to get back to local control.”

And he’s worried that the Environmental Protection Agency declared Lake Erie impaired, due in part to agricultural runoff.

“Everybody wants a clear Lake Erie, but we need to look at the volunteer things the farmers are already doing, and let’s just see if those things are helping,” Hoops said. “It’s a big concern for them. Let’s just see if that’s helping before throwing regulations on it. We’re going to put the farms out of business.”

He said he makes speaking with his constituents and hearing their concerns a priority. He dismisses questions about representing the district again after term limits forced him out.

“That’s what the people have said. That’s what they voted on,” Hoops said. “I look forward to serving them and the district.”

Thomas Liebrecht

The 50-year-old Ottawa, Ohio, resident and Putnam County native believes every American should serve the public in some capacity. But he also believes in term limits, and thinks Jim Hoops, who served as a state representative from 1999 to 2006, should step aside.

“Term limits should mean term limits. That should be it. If you’ve served, go do something else,” he said. “It’s beneficial to the people you represent to get new people into office. It’s healthy to have new people, new blood to rotate through the elected offices.”

As chair of the Putnam County Republican Party, Liebrecht was among several candidates being considered before Hoops was chosen in January to replace District 81 representative Rob McColley. He has never held political office, but opted to challenge Hoops to give citizens in District 81 a choice.

“I’m giving them a fresh idea. I’m somebody who looks at this position with a new set of eyes, who wants to bring forth change and new ideas,” he said.

The Air Force veteran graduated from St. Leo College in Florida with a degree in business administration. He was a vice president of real estate development for several companies in Florida when the 2007 economic downturn negatively affected the market. Liebrecht then began his own marketing-consulting firm, which he relocated to Putnam County a year later.

Liebrecht said as state representative his attention will focus on workforce development. “There’s a huge opportunity to develop skills for the workforce, especially among high school students,” he said.

While he champions a college education, Liebrecht said society pushes four-year degrees on young adults who may not be suited.

“Every person is unique, they all have different passions and abilities, and we need to develop that more. And we need people in the workforce,” he said. “Show kids out there…that you don’t need a four-year degree to do this. It will take collaboration and interaction between schools and the private sector to initiate mentorship and apprenticeship programs, but I think those are highly beneficial.”

He also wants to see a reduction in Ohio’s regulations for small businesses. He said that tide is turning too slowly in Columbus.

“Any time anybody wants to start a business, there’s all kinds of risk associated with that. Government, with the rules and regulations, encourages additional risks that aren’t necessary,” he said. “Let’s get legislators in there to speed up this process but do it in a prudent way. I’m counting on legislators to remove rules and regulations in order to continue to grow our environment in Ohio, to make it a better environment to start a business.“

Liebrecht would also like a new “heartbeat bill” to come across Gov. John Kasich’s desk – a bill that would ban abortion when a fetus’ heartbeat is detected. The governor vetoed the latest attempt in 2017.

“We value life, we protect life, and life starts at the heartbeat. I think Ohio needs to be bold. This is an opportunity to lead,” he said.

And he supports leaving the job of educating children to local school districts.

“People in the 81st district are concerned about Columbus’s hold on education,” Liebrecht said. “They think that power and responsibility to educate kids should remain locally.”

What he’s offering constituents, he said, is a fresh perspective.

“People want to see that change,” Liebrecht said. “A lot of it comes from displeasure for the federal government. Change is healthy, especially in politics.”

By David J. Coehrs dcoehrs@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach David J. Coehrs at 419-335-2010.

