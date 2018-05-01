Fulton County quiz teams compete at nationals

ROSEMONT, Ill. – The two schools took different routes to get there, but at the end of the day quiz teams from Evergreen and Pettisville ended tied for 23rd place at the National Association of Quiz Teams (NAQT) Small School National Championship at the Rosemont Hyatt Regency hotel just outside of Chicago.

Both teams went 6-4 in prelim matches Friday to reach the knockout round Saturday.

“I thought it was a phenomenal experience for the kids,” Pettisville coach Rebecca Dorosz said of the weekend. “I enjoyed watching those who had prepared and gotten used to this style of quiz bowl really succeed at this level.”

Saturday had a very odd look for the Pettisville “Nerd Herd.” The team suffered the toughest loss anybody had in the tournament. What they thought was a 275-250 win turned into a loss on a final question after a protest was filed.

“There are plenty of matches where there are protests made,” Dorosz added of the first knockout match, carefully choosing her words. “When something is protested you want to be fair to both sides and you try to think about it objectfully. Being new to NAQT, I don’t know all the ins and outs of the rules. I have no qualms with that question being taken away from us. It felt very anti-climactic for the team. That was hard to walk away from.”

Pettisville lost the tiebreaker and suffered a second loss soon after in the double-elimination format.

After a loss, Evergreen did score a win. They defeated Tuscumbia (MO) 265-240 before getting knocked out by Bridge Creek (OK).

“The students did great,” Evergreen coach Bill Blanchong said of his team. “They represented Evergreen really well. We had a nice parent group that came along to support us and we couldn’t have done it without them. We even had a couple of alumni come and support us. We definitely appreciated that also.”

Both teams needed wins in their final games to advance to the finals. Evergreen downed Geneva, N.Y. B 300-165 and Pettisville handled North White (IN) 425-100.

“Our goal was to make it to the playoff round and we did,” added Blanchong. “Our goal in the playoff round was to win a match so we could finish ahead of where we finished last year. We finished in 23rd place out of 96 schools. At a national tournament, I’ll take it.”

“At the beginning of the season, we set several goals for ourselves,” Dorosz said of Pettisville advancing. “At the end of the last season, we set several goals for this year knowing we’d have a very strong team. When we qualified for nationals at our first NAQT event in November, which was stunning for us.”

Individually, Pettisville’s Jacob Myers placed in the top 16 and was named an All-Star, the equivalent of an All-American.

Zachary Basselman, Levi Myers, Aaron Rupp and Luke Young also competed for Pettisville.

Evergreen’s team members who competed included Jacob Baranowski, Jonah Blanchard, Patrick Brandt, Grace Bryson, Adam Dumas, Nick Ekleberry, Dalton Mitchey, Chandler Ruetz, Harleigh Snyder and Dustin Stubleski.

While they didn’t qualify for the knockout round Sunday, it was still a good weekend for the Swanton quiz team, who made it back to the national tournament for the second year in a row.

The Bulldog quizzers went 4-6 and finished in 78th place of 96 schools and scored a 42nd place in the very small school decision.

Swanton scored wins over Clermont Northeastern (OH) B 180-60; Weld Central (CO) A 125-75; Towns County (GA) 125-120 and Smithville (OH) C 110-90.

“We did better than I expected,” Swanton coach Josh Eppert said of the weekend. “It’s a young team that wasn’t playing varsity before.”

The losses came against some of the best teams in the tournament. They fell to Itawamba Ag (MS) A 430-55; Lakeland (PA) 220-195; Moberly (MO) 425-60; Mound Westonka (MN) 270-105; Hamilton (MS) 190-90 and Ottawa Hills B 145-125.

Still new to the NAQT rules, the Swanton coach that his team adjusted well from year one to year two of national play.

“The whole system NAQT does is simple,” mentioned Eppert. “Really, that’s how the whole system works.”

Thomas Chonko, Haiden Gombash, Everett Payton, Seth Rains, Mikayla Rochelle and Colton Santchi competed for Swanton.

Glasgow, Kentucky defeated Ottawa Hills to win the national title.

