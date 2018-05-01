Celebrating Arbor Day

Wauseon Public Works employees John Alexander, left, and Larry Frey planted a tulip poplar on Arbor Day at Wauseon Elementary School as students looked on. Mayor Kathy Huner read a proclamation for the ceremony, and Fulton Soil and Water Conservation District educator Amanda Podach quizzed the students about the benefits of trees. The tree planting was held by the city’s Tree Commission. A river birch tree was planted later that day at Wauseon Primary School.

