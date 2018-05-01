Ever-Ready 4-H Club meets

The Pettisville Ever-Ready 4-H Club held its fourth meeting on April 22.

Prior to the meeting, 4-H members completed community service by cleaning up Pettisville Park and spreading mulch.

Chicken BBQ tickets and 4-H books were handed out. Chicken BBQ tickets and money should be returned to 4-H advisors at the June 5 meeting. The Chicken BBQ will be on June 16.

Quality Assurance will be Monday, April 23, 7:30 p.m., in the Pettisville Junior High gym. The Chicken BBQ and the Pettisville Friendship Days are other options for community service.

The next Ever-Ready meeting is Tuesday, May 15, at 7:30 p.m.

Submitted by Briley Rupp, Secretary