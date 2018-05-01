Evergreen Library gears for summer programs

The Evergreen Community Library in Metamora has announced a variety of programs for the month of May.

Wednesday Wigglers/Story Time Classes: Wigglers, for children 36 months and under, 10:30 a.m., led by Ms. Beth – early literacy, social interactions, music, and fun; Story Time Classes, for ages 3-5, 10:30 a.m., led my Ms. Martie – stories, finger plays, music, crafts. Themes include: Dogs, May 2; Flowers, May 9; Cats, May 16; Fish, May 23; Birds, May 30.

Twilight Tales: Evening installment of Story Time, on Mondays, 6:30 p.m., for ages 2-5, and led by Ms. Martie. Kids can wear pajamas for stories, songs, and more.

Rainbow Silhouette Paint Night: Wednesday, May 2, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Register for this colorful spring painting class. Bring a canvas; all other materials provided. Bring a snack to share. Must have minimum of 10, maximum of 20 participants.

Myth & Magic Tea Party: Saturday, May 5, 2-4 p.m. Faith Lutheran Church hosts a tea to benefit the library. Light lunch, entertainment provided.

Babysitting Clinic: Saturday, May 12, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Children 11 years and older may register. Sponsored by the Fulton County Health Center. Drop off or mail $20 fee – made payable to FCHC – to the library to secure registration.

Spy School: Saturday, May 19, 11 a.m.-noon. For grades 3-6, and based on a popular book series. Sharpen spy skills by solving puzzles, learning a secret handshake and decoding messages. Registration required.

Social Security and Medicare Help: Tuesday, May 22, 10 a.m.-noon, residents 60 and older. Valerie Edwards from the Fulton County Senior Center will answer questions. Topics include Social Security, Medicare, bill paying, applications, and more. Register by calling Valerie at 419-337-9299.

Family Movie – “Peter Rabbit”: Wednesday, May 23, 5:30-7 p.m. Register for this family-friendly PG-rated movie with snacks. Must be minimum of 10 participants. Bring a blanket and wear PJs.

Novel Ideas Book Discussion: Wednesday, May 30, 4-5 p.m. “The Summer Before the War,” historical fiction by Helen Simonson. Join the discussion. Copies available at the circulation desk.

Summer Reading Program – “Libraries Rock!”: Registration for all groups begins May 1. Program includes:

Libraries Rock! for ages 2-5. Complete activity sheet at home and return for a small prize. Also be entered in a drawing for a bag of books.

Reading Rocks for grades K-4. Kick-off Party Monday, June 11, 6 p.m., or Tuesday, June 12, 10:30 a.m; The Music We Make, Monday June 25, 6 p.m., or Tuesday, June 26, 10:30 a.m.; The Music Animals Make, Monday, July 9, 6 p.m., or Tuesday, July 10, 10:30 a.m.; Music by Mr. Torrence, Friday, July 13, 12:30 p.m.; Awards Picnic, Tuesday, July 24, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Metamora Community Park.

Libraries Rock! for grades 4-8. Rock On, Thursday, June 7, 3-4 p.m.; Rock ‘n’ Roll Heaven, Thursday, June 28, 3-4 p.m.; We Will Rock You!, Thursday, July 12, 3-4 p.m.

Libraries Rock! for grades 9-12, adults. Check out a book or magazine and put your name in the drawing for prizes.

The library is located at 253 Maple St. in Metamora.