Sauder Village presents annual Quilt Show

The 42nd Annual Sauder Village Quilt Show is again expected to draw quilters from across the country to Sauder Village in Archbold from May 1-6.

For six days hundreds of quilters will share their talents as both traditional and modern interpretations of quilts are on display in Founders Hall. Each year, the show is a new experience, since once a quilt has been exhibited it cannot not be entered into the Sauder Village Show again. Categories range from pieced, appliqué and mixed media to art and innovative, masters, baby, miniatures and youth.

“Our six-day Quilt Show celebrates the rich tradition of quilting while showcasing the fine craftsmanship of quilters from throughout the region,” said Kim Krieger, media relations. “In addition to the quilt exhibits guests can also enjoy a vendor market, a grouping of creative demonstrators, special music and workshops – all set near the charming setting of Historic Sauder Village.”

The vendor market in the Museum Building will offer a selection of fabric and supplies available at Threads of Tradition Quilt Shop. Guests will also be able to shop from quilt vendors coming from California, North Dakota, Texas, North Carolina, and Michigan from Wednesday to Saturday.

Three exhibits have also been planned for the six-day event. Quilt artist Mary W. Kerr is curator of “Twisted: Modern Quilts with a Vintage Twist,” a new exhibit that focuses on the incorporation of unfinished vintage textiles into a modern quilt aesthetic. Scraps of vintage blocks and top fragments have been recycled to create new innovative quilts – serving as a bridge between the vintage past and the modern future. Other highlights include the Hoffman Challege featuring 40 quilts from the Mastery collection, as well as the “Teacher’s Exhibit,” showcasing quilts by 2018 guest artists Edyta Sitar and Kimberly Einmo.

Other highlights include live piano music, quilting demonstrations, and the “Modern Vintage” Quilt Challenge display. There will also be a quilt raffle held for the chance to win an 65-inch by 89-inch quilt, “Cotton Rainbow.” Raffle tickets will be sold for $1 each or six for $5, and proceeds will benefit the Junior Historian Program at Sauder Village.

Again this year, Certified Quilt Appraiser Donna L Kooistra will be in attendance to appraise quilts for insurance replacement value, fair market value, and donation value. Appraisal appointments can be scheduled online for Thursday, May 3, from 10 a.m.- 5 p.m., and Friday, May 4, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Registrations are currently being accepted for workshops to be held during Quilt Show Week. All workshops and the lecture will be taught by guest instructors Kimberly Einmo and Edyta Sitar, including “Lone Starburst” on Tuesday, May 1, and “Perfect Pinless Pinwheels” on Wednesday, May 2.

Sitar is also presenting a “Scrappy Quilts” lecture on Friday afternoon. Friday evening features an awards banquet, where special awards for the top prize-winning quilts will be presented. Workshop and lecture details and registration forms are available online at www.saudervillage.org.

For more information, call 800-590-9755 or visit www.saudervillage.org.