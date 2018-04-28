Legislators hold education forum

Four Ohio legislators participated recently in a legislative forum on education held at Four County Career Center in Archbold.

Senators Randy Gardner and Robert McColley and State Representatives James Hoops and Craig Riedel were led in discussion by FCCC Superintendent Tim Meister.

Topics for discussion included graduation requirements and school report cards; the Ohio Department of Education and how it is viewed by legislators; the Education Regulation Act; funding available to school systems for security issues, along with students’ emotional and mental health issues; funding for school transportation; and mandated testing for students. Each legislator had the opportunity to respond to each of the issues, while educators had the opportunity to voice their views and concerns to the legislators.

Hoops related how he had the opportunity to meet with students from local schools and was impressed with their insight in the responsibility students are taking for their future and the safety of their schools. In response to the Education Regulation Act, Riedel supported the bill, saying it would give more control to the local school districts, allowing them to make decisions that were best for them.

McColley reiterated the importance that schools have with workforce development issues, and how schools can help to make good things happen in the workforce. Gardner said he is appreciative of the work schools are doing in positive education. He said schools are improved from 25 years ago, and will continue to get better as educators and legislators work together on hard issues.

