Single sport seasons will continue

Wauseon High School Athletic Director Matt Hutchinson told the Board of Education April 26 the district considered but has decided against dual sports over a single season.

After three meetings and lengthy discussions with the school district’s head coaches this school year, the general consensus was to keep the policy of one sport per season, Hutchinson said.

“We’re looking at 20 years of that policy in place, and we feel as though, moving forward, to continue with that single sport participation,” he told board members.

Hutchinson said he accepted input from the head coaches and from athletic directors from other school districts before the decision was made. He said, through a long list of pros and cons, “the biggest argument is the potentially negative impact on team dynamics.”

He described the concept of a practice the night before a game, when a key player isn’t there because they’re honoring a commitment to second sport.

“So then what happens the next night, when that game rolls around and all of a sudden they’re back in the fold?” Hutchinson said. “You may have individuals who, from an ability standpoint, may be able to contribute and help those particular teams, (but) the impact on the team dynamic potentially could be more harm than good.”

Superintendent Larry Brown acknowledged that, from the perspective of an athlete talented in two individual sports, the concept could work.

“But from a team concept, and from a Wauseon department perspective, we feel it’s best to keep it as it is currently, for not only the remainder of this year but moving forward in the future,” he said.

Board member Rick Stidham disagreed, and wondered what conflicts were apparent when the school district permitted dual sports in the mid-1990s before changing to single sport seasons in 1998.

“I don’t think it’s an issue,” he said. “I understand what you’re talking about (but) there has to be some type of resolution to it for us to move forward…I like the ability to be able to do (dual sports), because there are so few students that are able to do it, and I say why cut them short?”

In other business, the board approved the following donations from the Wauseon Athletic Boosters to the high school Athletic Department: $9,200 for track uniforms; $2,175 for a tent; $2,000 for travel expenses; $1,050 for boys tennis warm-up suits; $500 for a state championship sign; and $458.45 for NWOAL plaques.

Additionally, a $100 donation was accepted from William and Marlo Hanak to the high school’s Joe Sevenich Step on the Starter Scholarship.

In personnel assignments, the board:

• Amended Dawn Kauffman’s contract status from a classified continuing contract to a one-year limited classified contract for the 2018-19 school year;

• Reassigned Michelle Eberle to kindergarten teacher for 2018-19, with the understanding she will revert back to first grade teacher the following school year;

• Transferred Cortney Badenhop from middle school head fall/winter cheer coach to the identical high school position for 2018-19;

• Offered one-year limited athletic supplemental contracts 2018-19 to Sydney Chamberlain, ninth grade volleyball coach; Casey Elson, varsity boys soccer coach; Kevin Kreiner, varsity assistant wrestling coach, and Dan Seiler, varsity girls basketball coach;

• Offered one-year limited outside athletic supplemental contracts for 2018-19 to Sarah Leininger, middle school fall/winter cheer coach; and Kelsey Wulf, varsity assistant volleyball coach. Both are pending clean BCI/FBI checks;

• Approved volunteer coaching positions for 2018-19 to Mark Britsch, boys basketball; Kayla Heising, volleyball; and Ray Martinez, football;

• Accepted the resignations of Christie Metzner as primary school guidance counselor, effective July 31, and Brandi Freestone as primary school cook, effective May 25;

• Approved adding a classified position of bus mechanic to the approved classified salary schedule for 2018-19;

• Approved motions included the first reading of new or revised NEOLA bylaw policy and a request for an overnight FFA trip to FFA Camp Muskingum in Carrolton, Ohio, from June 4-8.

Board members also approved an agreement between the school district and Rachel Wixey and Associates of Maumee for substitute management services, effective June 1, 2018, through June 30, 2019. The company will make hires and perform payroll and worker’s compensation processing for the school district’s substitute teachers in the areas of classified and certified. The company doesn’t provide services for bus drivers.

To that end, the board members also approved a resolution to indefinitely suspend the contract of the district’s substitute teacher caller, Andrea Morrow, effective at the end of the present academic year.

During the meeting, the school board honored high school junior Christian Cantu and senior Colton Blanton for earning the 2018 OSDA Championship in Duo Interpretation at state finals. The members also honored high school Speech Team advisor Dolores Muller for being inducted into the OSDA Hall of Fame.

And high school varsity boys basketball coach Chad Burt was recognized for being named 2018 Division II Coach of the Year.

The board entered into executive session to discuss employment of personnel. No action was taken.

