National Drug Take Back Day is Saturday and there will be several spots to drop off expired and unused prescription drugs in Fulton County. It will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Locations include the Archbold Police Department, 405 E. Lutz Road; Metamora Fire Department, 251 Mill St.; Fayette Police Department, 102 W. Main St.; Swanton Village Council chambers, 219 Chestnut St.; Delta Memorial Hall, 401 Main St.; Wauseon Walmart, 485 Airport Highway; Wauseon Rite Aid, 844 N. Shoop Avenue; and Wauseon Police Department, 230 Clinton St., Suite 207.