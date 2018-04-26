Gardens on display at zoo

Four County Career Center Floral Design and Landscape and Greenhouse Technologies students showcased their miniature gardens in the aquarium at the Toledo Zoo this past weekend. As part of the zoo’s Earth Day celebration, it hosted Party for the Planet and displayed the miniature gardens. Shown above with their creations are, from left, Alayna Jones of Delta and Breeanna Riegsecker of Evergreen. Florence Luzny, Floral Design instructor, and Eric Hite, Landscape and Greenhouse Technologies instructor, coordinated the event.

Four County Career Center Floral Design and Landscape and Greenhouse Technologies students showcased their miniature gardens in the aquarium at the Toledo Zoo this past weekend. As part of the zoo’s Earth Day celebration, it hosted Party for the Planet and displayed the miniature gardens. Shown above with their creations are, from left, Alayna Jones of Delta and Breeanna Riegsecker of Evergreen. Florence Luzny, Floral Design instructor, and Eric Hite, Landscape and Greenhouse Technologies instructor, coordinated the event. http://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2018/04/web1_FCCC-zoo-photo.jpg Four County Career Center Floral Design and Landscape and Greenhouse Technologies students showcased their miniature gardens in the aquarium at the Toledo Zoo this past weekend. As part of the zoo’s Earth Day celebration, it hosted Party for the Planet and displayed the miniature gardens. Shown above with their creations are, from left, Alayna Jones of Delta and Breeanna Riegsecker of Evergreen. Florence Luzny, Floral Design instructor, and Eric Hite, Landscape and Greenhouse Technologies instructor, coordinated the event.