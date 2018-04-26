Wauseon again named Tree City USA

The City of Wauseon was recently recognized as a Tree City USA in the northwest Ohio awards ceremony hosted by the City of Upper Sandusky and its Tree Commission. This is the 25th time Wauseon has been honored with this nationally recognized award.

The awards were presented to the Tree City USA communities by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, Division of Forestry. Featured speaker, Jim Chatfield, OSU associate professor and horticulture specialist, shared an entertaining and enlightening presentation about the importance of trees in communities.

The title of Tree City USA was bestowed upon Wauseon for its ongoing efforts to maintain and improve the quality of life through a comprehensive tree management program. The program is guided by the Tree Commission and the municipal government.

The ODNR-Division of Forestry’s Urban Forestry Assistance Program acts as a guiding hand in helping a community to become qualified as a Tree City USA. The Regional Urban Forester recommends a community to the Arbor Day Foundation for this standing.

In order to achieve the title and the honors, a community must meet four standards: a tree ordinance; an active Tree Commission or forestry department; a comprehensive urban forestry program supported by a minimum of $2 per capita; and an annual Arbor Day proclamation and public observance.

Ohio boasts the greatest number of Tree Cities in the country, with a total of 240. For additional information about the Tree City USA program or the Arbor Day Foundation, visit www.arborday.org.

Pictured, from left, are Wauseon Tree Commission members Pete Carr, Dan Nelson, Kim Bowles, Larry Frey, Rick Frey, and Jim Spiess. http://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2018/04/web1_tree-city.jpg Pictured, from left, are Wauseon Tree Commission members Pete Carr, Dan Nelson, Kim Bowles, Larry Frey, Rick Frey, and Jim Spiess.