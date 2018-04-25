Safety City registration open

The annual Safety City for kids is taking applications for the 2018 program scheduled this summer at Wauseon Primary School.

Children eligible for enrollment should be registered to start kindergarten in the fall of 2018. It is not necessary to be a resident of the Wauseon school district.

Safety City is an educational program designed to teach pre-kindergartners the importance of safety in the home, at school, and on the street. Along with activities scheduled, children receive a T-shirt and will meet several Safety Friends from the community.

Children can attend one of two sessions, June 4-15 or June 18-29, and there are options for morning class from 9:30-11:30 a.m. or afternoon class from 1-3 p.m. Class size is limited, so on the registration form list first, second, and third choice of classes. Parents will be contacted when their child is scheduled.

Registration forms are available at the Wauseon Police Department, 230 Clinton St., Wauseon Primary School, 940 E. Leggett St., the Wauseon Public Library, 117 E. Elm St., or by calling 419-583-7362. Registration fee is $25 from April 25-May 11; after May 11 it is $30.

Early Bird registration is only $20 but must be paid by Friday, April 27.

For more information, call Karen Vollmar at 419-583-7362.