FCCC presents art show

The public is invited to join Four County Career Center in Archbold for the Annual “Art Show,” Thursday, April 26, 10 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., in the Durbin Community Room – Room D117. The show will feature unique fine art and digital and graphic designs, all created by senior Visual Art and Design students. Shown preparing for the show is Asia Laguio of Fayette. The day is coordinated by Visual Art and Design instructor Erin Custer.

