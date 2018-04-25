Mental health education class offered

A free 10-week mental health education class for persons who have a mental illness will be offered by NAMI Four County starting at 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 9 at the Four County ADAMhs Board office on State Route 66 south of Archbold across from Four County Career Center.

The class, which is open to anyone with a mental illness, will be led by Katie Beck and Connie Krieger and last about two hours. Participants will receive weekly hand-outs to put in a three-ring binder that they will be given. Each week’s class covers different material, such as: the physical causes of mental illness, treatments and medications, benefits and challenges of medications, relapse prevention, information and discussion of all major mental illnesses, the relationship between physical and mental health, suicide and what to do if someone you know may be contemplating suicide, disclosing your illness to others, surviving a hospital stay, advance directives for health care – what they are and why they are important, spirituality, mindfulness, and more.

Material presented in the class has been professionally developed by the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) and both class leaders have been trained to present the material by NAMI. But, even more important, both class leaders have been treated for mental illness themselves.

Although the class is free, registration is required before the first class to prepare the appropriate number of hand-outs. To register or for more information, please call Katie Beck, at 567-239-5477. The registration deadline is Friday, May 4

For those with mental illness