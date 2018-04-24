PDY adding to propane powered fleet

The Pike-Delta-York Local School District has utilized propane-powered buses for a number of years. Currently, half of the district-owned buses used to transport students are powered by the less expensive, cleaner burning, alternative fuel. Thanks to an Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) grant, the district is increasing their fleet of propane-powered buses at a discounted price.

Currently, eight of the 16 district buses are fueled by propane and the remaining are powered by traditional diesel fuel. With the need to replace two buses due to age, number of miles, and reoccurring repair costs, the board of education approved the purchase of two propane-powered buses at the March board meeting.

Recently, PDY’s Transportation Director Jim Wolpert was informed of a grant sponsored by the EPA for schools purchasing buses using alternative, cleaner fuels. Wolpert submitted a grant application for the district in hopes of offsetting the cost of the bus purchases.

The district has been notified the EPA is granting PDY $13,000 towards the purchase of each bus, for a total of $26,000. This grant is allowing the district to purchase the buses at approximately 85 percent of the accepted bid pricing.

Operating propane buses has proven to be very cost effective for the Pike-Delta-York Local School District, according to district officials. Through consortium pricing, the district has an agreement with a local propane supplier to lock in a discounted price. Additionally, there is a federal rebate of 50 cents per gallon of propane purchased. The yearly locked in propane price is $1.37 per gallon, equaling a net price of 87 cents per gallon of propane after the federal rebate is factored. This price is significantly lower than the per gallon price of diesel fuel.

The district has calculated a savings in fuel cost at approximately $2,700 per year per propane bus in the district’s fleet. Considering a bus lifespan is 16 years, the district is saving approximately $43,000 per propane-powered bus compared to a traditional diesel-powered bus. This overall savings is approximately half the purchase price of a new bus.

Applying for the EPA grant monies for the purchase of buses and using these very cost effective propane powered buses have allowed the district to continue to strive towards remaining fiscally responsible, superintendent Ted Haselman said in a press release.

