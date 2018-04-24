STEM Camp this summer

Northwest State Community College will host three weeks of STEM Camp for area middle school students in June and July.

Science, Technology, Engineering, Math, and Manufacturing are the focus of a summer camp opportunity for area junior high students. Northwest State STEM educators and volunteers will provide a fun and interactive experience for students that will be going into grades 5-8 in the 2018-19 school year.

The camps will be hands-on and touch on a variety of subjects including drones, SolidWorks/3D printing, virtual reality, rocket building, chemistry, physics, and advanced manufacturing, among others.

Session 1, Maker-Facturing, is for students in grades 6-8, and will be held June 25-28 with a focus on manufacturing skills. Session 2, Discovering STEM, is for students in grades 5-6 and will be held July 9-12, with a focus on pre-engineering. Session 3, Exploring STEM, is for students in grades 7-8, and will be held July 16-19, with a focus on engineering skills.

“STEM Camp is an exciting way for students to step into the world of Science, Technologies, Engineering and Math (STEM),” said Tori Wolf, camp coordinator. “Each year, we offer new adventures to STEM Camp. This year’s new adventures include a Drone Obstacle Course, Virtual Reality, Junk Modeling, and an Escape Room.”

The NSCC Summer STEM Camps are sponsored in part by CK Technologies, Altenloh, Brinck and Co., Edgerton Forge, Community Improvement Corporation of Henry County, Nuts, Bolts and Thingmajigs Foundation, Sauder Woodworking, and the Ohio MEP.

Maker-Facturing Camp runs 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. daily, while the STEM Camps run 9 a.m.-3 p.m daily. There are still seats available for interested students.

For more information visit NorthwestState.edu/registration-is-open-for-2018-summer-stem-camps/ or email twolf@NorthwestState.edu.