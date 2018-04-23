Grand jury indicts 22 people

The Fulton County Grand Jury recently considered indictments charging individuals with Fulton County crimes, according to Prosecutor Scott Haselman.

Andrew C. Erber, 25, of Naperville, Ill., was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs and one count of possession of drugs. On or about March 17, 2018, he allegedly possessed dangerous drugs.

Lance E. Adkins, 31, of Swanton was indicted on one count of possession of cocaine. On or about Jan. 14, 2018, he allegedly possessed cocaine.

Elizabeth R. Norman, 51, of Swanton was indicted on one count of possession of cocaine. On Jan. 14, 2018, she allegedly possessed cocaine.

Chaz S. Witt, 28, of Montpelier was indicted on one count of possession of heroin. On or about Nov. 23, 2017, he allegedly possessed cocaine.

Victoria S. McClaine, 33, of Montpelier was indicted on one count of possession of heroin. On or about Nov. 23, 2017, she allegedly possessed heroin.

Joseph A. Alvarez, 27, of Fayette was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs. On or about Oct. 7, 2017, he allegedly possessed methamphetamine.

Christie L. Leffler, 40, of Delta was indicted on one count of tampering with records and one count of grand theft. On or about Aug. 6, 2017, to Jan. 7, 2018, she allegedly stole unemployment benefits valued at more than $7,500 but less than $150,000. She also allegedly tampered with records belonging to a governmental agency.

Seth V. Fletcher, 18, of Wauseon was indicted on one count of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and one count of pandering sexually-oriented matter involving a minor. On or about Feb. 13, 2018, he allegedly engaged in sexual conduct with a person 13 years of age or older, but less than 16 years of age. He also allegedly filmed material showing a minor participating or engaging in sexual activity.

Dustin L. Funk, 38, of Flint, Mich., was indicted on 12 counts of non-support of dependents. On or about Sept. 7, 2014, to Jan. 13, 2018, he allegedly failed to provide child support totaling $39,519.96.

Andreya M. Stackhouse, 30, of Cincinnati was indicted on six counts of non-support of dependents. On or about Jan. 1, 2012, to Jan. 13, 2018, she allegedly failed to provide child support totaling $6,925.49.

Steven J. Vasvery, 59, of Napoleon was indicted on two counts of aggravated possession of drugs and one count of tampering with evidence. On or about Dec. 3, 2017, he allegedly possessed dangerous drugs and allegedly tampered with evidence in an official proceeding or investigation.

Christopher A. Bloomer, 43, of Wauseon was indicted on one count of possession of marijuana, one count of illegal cultivation of marijuana, one count of endangering children, and one count of having weapons while under disability. On or about May 22, 2017, he allegedly allowed a child under age 18 to be on the same property when he allegedly cultivated or manufactured marijuana. He also allegedly possessed a firearm when he was not relieved from disability after having been previously convicted of a felony drug offense.

Michael C. Osborne, 46, of Delta was indicted on one count of trespass in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present and one count of burglary. On or about Feb. 27, 2018, he allegedly trespassed in a habitation when a person was present or likely to be present with purpose to commit a criminal offense.

Caylob A. Alcock, 18, of Morenci, Mich., was indicted on two counts of forgery and two counts of failure to comply with order or signal of a police officer. On or about March 31, 2018, he allegedly forged two $100 counterfeit bills. He also allegedly failed to stop his motor vehicle after receiving a visible or audible signal from a police officer, causing a substantial risk of serious physical harm to persons or property.

Ian C. Ruffer, 28, of Wauseon was indicted on one count of possession of drugs. On or about Aug. 26, 2017, he allegedly possessed a dangerous drug.

Paul D. Bongiorno III, 32, of Wauseon was indicted on two counts of aggravated possession of drugs, one count of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, one count of possession of cocaine, one count of possession of drugs, and one count of possession of counterfeit substances. On or about Sept. 14, 2017, he allegedly possessed several dangerous drugs and a counterfeit controlled substance. He also allegedly transported a loaded firearm in a motor vehicle.

Tomas Ramos III, 31, of Wauseon, was indicted on one count of possession of heroin and one count of possession of drugs. On or about Sept. 13, 2017, he allegedly possessed heroin and a dangerous drug.

Scott H. Laurie, 37, of Toledo was indicted on one count of breaking and entering and one count of theft. On or about the month of September 2017 to Oct. 19, 2017, he allegedly stole batteries from a Wauseon business.

Brandon Rivera, 27, of Archbold was indicted on one count of possession of heroin and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia. On or about Sept. 18, 2017, he allegedly possessed heroin and drug paraphernalia.

Nethanu D. Lyczkowski, 21, of Swanton was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs. On or about Oct. 6, 2017, he allegedly possessed a dangerous drug.

Michael P. Prystash Jr., 44, of Napoleon was indicted on two counts of theft and eight counts of forgery. On or about March 15-22, 2018, he allegedly stole and forged blank checks. He also allegedly stole cash valued at more than $1,000 but less than $7,500.

Tyler W. Reed, 25, of Delta was indicted on one count of possession of heroin, one count of possession of drugs, and one count of possession of drug abuse instruments. On or about Dec. 14, 2017, he allegedly possessed heroin, a dangerous drug, and drug abuse instruments.

An indictment is merely an accusation, and all criminal defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.