Pettisville extends welcome to Friendship Days

Pettisville is again putting out its welcome mat to Fulton County residents and those beyond the county borders for the community’s annual Friendship Days.

Food, fun, and fellowship are the themes for the three-day event being held June 22-24 at Pettisville Park, 18405 County Road DE. Coordinator and Park and Recreation Committee (PARC) President Amy Leppelmeier said there will be activities for everyone.

Friendship Days will kick off Friday, June 22, with a brisket dinner from 5-7 p.m. A new feature will be an as-yet unnamed family movie, to be shown around dusk.

A full schedule on Saturday, June 23, will begin early, with a Kids’ 1-mile Fun Run at 7:45 a.m. and the event’s annual adult 5K run at 8 a.m., which last year attracted 200 participants.

Other activities include: a Blackbird Breakfast from 8:30-10:30 a.m.; a Fishing Derby at a pond stocked with catfish, 8:30-11:30 a.m.; a parade featuring youth from Pettisville recreation teams at 11:15 a.m., which will wind its way from the school parking lot to Main Street, then to the park; a noon Pedal Tractor Pull featuring new power wheel pulls; A new Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM) Club activity for kids from 1-3 p.m.; a Promedica Life Flight landing at 2 p.m., with a fire truck display from Archbold and Wauseon; an archery trailer and BB gun simulator from 3-4 p.m.; an adult cornhole tournament at 3 p.m.; winners of kids’ silent auction announced at 4 p.m.; Brookview Farms family chicken barbecue from 4:30-7:30 p.m.; winner of the quilt raffle announced at 8:15 p.m.

Musical talent on Saturday includes Stepbrothers and 10 Talents of Adrian, Mich., starting at 6 p.m. Headliners Steel Wheels, an Americana group, will take the stage at 8:30 p.m.

On Sunday, an 11 a.m. community worship service with music provided by 10 Talents will close the festivities.

Throughout the weekend Tiny’s Dairy Bar, Frank’s French Fries, and Stella Leona will be available.

All proceeds from the event benefit the continued operation and maintenance of Pettisville Park. That may include installing a new roof on the park pavilion and planting trees around the pond.

“Pettisville Park is an invaluable community hub where residents congregate for meetings, recreation, significant life milestones, and special events,” Leppelmeier said. “The lion’s share of operational and improvement funding for the park is provided through Friendship Days revenues.”

Some activities are sponsored by local businesses. “The community supports us so well,” Leppelmeier said. “We have quite a few people formerly from our local community that come back. And we’re hoping to draw a few more people who want to come and see the concert.”

