NSCC Foundation awards scholarships

The Northwest State Community College Foundation recently awarded more than $600,000 in scholarships to over 250 students from throughout northwest Ohio. These marks far surpass last year’s record totals, offering needed financial help to students through the generosity of donors to the NSCC Foundation. On Thursday, April 12, students and donors filled the NSCC Atrium to celebrate the accomplishments of the students and offer gratitude for the support of local donors. “Many Northwest State students balance school, family and work,” said Robbin Wilcox, NSCC director of development. “Thanks to the generosity of our donors, our students are able to keep the focus on getting the best-possible education, and opening doors to great career opportunities with family-sustaining wages.” The NSCC Foundation was established in 1978 to provide support for the students, people and programs of NSCC.

The Northwest State Community College Foundation recently awarded more than $600,000 in scholarships to over 250 students from throughout northwest Ohio. These marks far surpass last year’s record totals, offering needed financial help to students through the generosity of donors to the NSCC Foundation. On Thursday, April 12, students and donors filled the NSCC Atrium to celebrate the accomplishments of the students and offer gratitude for the support of local donors. “Many Northwest State students balance school, family and work,” said Robbin Wilcox, NSCC director of development. “Thanks to the generosity of our donors, our students are able to keep the focus on getting the best-possible education, and opening doors to great career opportunities with family-sustaining wages.” The NSCC Foundation was established in 1978 to provide support for the students, people and programs of NSCC. http://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2018/04/web1_2018-NSCC-Scholarship-Event.jpg The Northwest State Community College Foundation recently awarded more than $600,000 in scholarships to over 250 students from throughout northwest Ohio. These marks far surpass last year’s record totals, offering needed financial help to students through the generosity of donors to the NSCC Foundation. On Thursday, April 12, students and donors filled the NSCC Atrium to celebrate the accomplishments of the students and offer gratitude for the support of local donors. “Many Northwest State students balance school, family and work,” said Robbin Wilcox, NSCC director of development. “Thanks to the generosity of our donors, our students are able to keep the focus on getting the best-possible education, and opening doors to great career opportunities with family-sustaining wages.” The NSCC Foundation was established in 1978 to provide support for the students, people and programs of NSCC.