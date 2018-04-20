Throw away romaine lettuce

Consumers are advised to throw away any romaine lettuce after 18 more illnesses linked to E. coli were reported. Ohio is one of 16 states that have been impacted by the outbreak.

Nine more hospitalizations have been reported, including two people who developed a type of kidney failure called hemolytic uremic syndrome, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The CDC advises that consumers anywhere in the United States who have store-bought chopped romaine lettuce at home, including salads and salad mixes containing chopped romaine lettuce, should not eat it and should throw it away, even if some of it was eaten and no one has gotten sick. If you do not know if the lettuce is romaine, do not eat it and throw it away.

Before purchasing romaine lettuce at a grocery store or eating it at a restaurant, confirm with the store or restaurant that it is not chopped romaine lettuce from the Yuma, Arizona growing region. If you cannot confirm the source of the romaine lettuce, do not buy it or eat it, the CDC also said.

Overall 53 people from 16 states have been infected with the outbreak strain of E. coli. There have been 31 people hospitalized. No deaths have been reported.

More illnesses with E. coli outbreak