Radiothon makes donation

Ron Murd, a board member of the Fulton County Heart Radiothon, presented Wauseon Mayor Kathy Huner last week with an automated external defibrillator (AED), to be stationed at the city’s new community pool currently under construction. Donations to the Heart Radiothon over the years have purchased a total of 140 AEDs, which have been donated for emergency use to locations around the county.

