FCHC addition progressing

Work continues on a new addition at the Fulton County Health Center. The four-story South Medical Office Building is attached to the south side of the health center near the emergency department. It is designed to supply needed space for doctors on the campus. Initially, plans call for three floors that physicians will lease with the fourth being shelled and reserved for future development.

