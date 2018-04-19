Wauseon enters CHIP agreement

Wauseon City Council passed an emergency measure Monday that will allow qualifying homeowners state grant money to make improvements.

Council members unanimously approved a resolution permitting Mayor Kathy Huner to enter into an agreement with the Maumee Valley East Community Housing Impact and Preservation (CHIP) Consortium partnership agreement between Fulton County and the city. Matt Spiess, a housing specialist with the Maumee Valley Planning Organization (MVPO), told the council emergency passage was necessary because applications for CHIP grant money are due May 4.

MVPO is currently completing its semi-annual applications for CHIP funds through the Ohio Development Services Agency. The funds are allocated for home repairs such as roofs and furnaces.

Spiess told Council MVPO is applying for slightly less funding this time around “because slightly less funding is available.” But he said the organization has 16 local applications for funding, and “we’re right on target for the commitments we made for the city.”

Wauseon resident Paul ZumFelde asked council members to consider inviting former city pool lifeguards to the dedication ceremony for the new community pool, scheduled to open Memorial Day. He said he has compiled a list of 20 to 30 lifeguards dating back to the 1960s.

Mayor Huner praised ZumFelde, who for years championed a new city pool and served on the former NewPool4Wauseon Committee, for his work in bringing the project to fruition.

“I appreciate all the efforts that you put forward in getting this going too, Paul, because you’ve been through this from the beginning,” she said.

As part of his department report, Public Service Director Dennis Richardson said city officials will have to convene to discuss pool admission and pass prices. He also said the project architect told him conversations with the pool contractor set a tentative price to include a speed slide at approximately $25,804. The slide was removed from the original pool blueprints due to budgetary constraints.

Richardson said the cost could be slightly higher since “the slide people, they’ve already been there and they’ve already done their thing.” He said, contrary to what the city was told, a speed slide was not manufactured at the time the recently-installed pool slide was built.

Previous Council discussions included the possibility of private groups raising donations to include a speed slide in the pool project.

In other business, Council members approved a recommendation by the city’s Utility Committee directing Richardson to research how to install lights accessible to the public on the basketball courts at Dorothy B. Biddle Park. The $1,700 cost will be covered by the city’s Park Operation and Maintenance Fund and will include installation.

Richardson said because of the way the lights at the park are configured, turning them on for one basketball court would`trigger the lights for the other courts as well.

“It’s not that big a deal as far as the cost is concerned,” he said.

In department reports:

• Council members approved a motion allowing the mayor to sign paperwork for a state Justice Assistant Grant – Law Enforcement (JAG-LE) for the police department. Chief Keith Torbet said the funding will be used to replace the department’s computer server.

Torbet announced Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, April 28, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. He said residents can drop off unwanted prescription drugs at Walmart, 485 E. Airport Hwy., Rite-Aid Pharmacy at 1496 N. Shoop Ave., and the police station at 230 Clinton St. There will be other locations in the county as well.

And he said Safety City registration is now open for children entering kindergarten. Torbet said about two dozen children have already been signed up.

• Richardson said contractors are on site for the city water tower repair and painting project and for the biosolids handling project at the city’s Water Reclamation Plant.

He said he is meeting with representatives from Rupp Rosebrock of Liberty Center about relocating city water mains that would interfere with the Fulton County Health Center expansion project.

•Law Director Tom McWatters discussed a major tree-planting project this Saturday at the Indian Hill trails adjacent to Homecoming Park. He said 50 to 60 volunteers are expected, and will be given lunch afterward.

“It should be a really nice community event, and we’ll have 350 trees planted,” McWatters said.

The Council also approved:

• The first reading of a resolution authorizing the mayor to enter into an agreement with Huntington Bank for a new credit card policy.

• The second readings of resolutions authorizing the mayor to enter into agreements with PAC Engineering and Stantec for engineering services.

