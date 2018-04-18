Over 11,000 ballots cast in Ohio so far

COLUMBUS – Ohio Secretary of State Jon Husted today announced that 116,272 absentee ballots were requested by-mail and in-person for the May 8 Primary Election by the close of business Friday.

Thus far, 11,524 Ohio voters have cast their ballots. Of those, 8,244 were in person and 3,280 by mail.

At this same point during absentee voting in 2014, 109,415 absentee ballots had been requested and 31,709 ballots had already been cast.

During the 2018 Primary Election, voters will decide a statewide ballot issue, a number of state and local races, as well as a total of 477 local issues across 83 counties.