SWCD selling rain barrels

The Fulton Soil and Water Conservation District is offering rain barrels for purchase.

The barrels are reused food grade 55- to 60-gallon barrels made with a hose connector, linking hose connector, overflow connection. The barrel top has a screen to catch leaves and insects.

A rain barrel is a system that collects and stores rainwater from the roof that would otherwise be lost to runoff and is water used during the summer. A rain barrel collects water and stores it when it’s most needed during periods of drought, to water plants, wash the car, or to top off a swimming pool.

It supplies loads of free soft water to homeowners, containing no chlorine, lime or calcium, making it ideal for gardens, flower pots, and car and window washing.

A rain barrel will save most homeowners about 1,300 gallons of water during the peak summer months. Saving water not only helps protect the environment, it saves money and energy (decreased demand for treated tap water).

Diverting water from storm drains also decreases the impact of runoff to streams. Therefore, a rain barrel is an easy way to a have a consistent supply of clean, fresh water for outdoor use, free.

A rain barrel is on display at Fulton SWCD, 8770 State Route 108, Suite B, in Wauseon across from the fairgrounds. To see what services SWCD has to offer, visit www.fultoncountyoh.com/swcd or call 419-337-9217.