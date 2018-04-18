ADAMhs Board plan finalized for continuation of services

At the April meeting of the Four County ADAMhs Board, board CEO Les McCaslin explained how behavioral health services for nearly 900 clients will be seamlessly transferred to other providers when Family Service of Northwest Ohio, an ADAMhs-funded agency, closes on April 30.

He told board members during a Saturday morning meeting that board staff and other providers have been working on the details of the transfer of services since Family Service of Northwest Ohio’s Toledo office notified the board in January that they would be closing both Four County Family Center and Comprehensive Crisis Care by the end of April.

The board had a $1.6 million contract with Family Service to provide a variety of outpatient behavioral health services for youth and adults as well as prevention services through Four County Family Center and to provide mental health crisis assessments, operate 10-bed crisis stabilization units for both youth and adults as well as operate a 2-1-1 information and referral call center and crisis hotline through Comprehensive Crisis Care.

According to McCaslin, all 890 Family Service clients have been transferred to another local behavioral health service provider of their choice and their first appointment with that provider has been scheduled. Most of the agency’s employees have been hired by other local providers, so in many cases the clients will see the same doctor and therapist that they had been seeing before the closure.

Most of the mental health education and prevention programming that Family Service had been providing has been transferred to Maumee Valley Guidance Center, including Signs of Suicide, the Incredible Years, and the youth and adult Mental Health First Aid programs. One of the prevention programs, Families and Schools Together (FAST), will be replaced by Celebrating Families!, which will be offered by A Renewed Mind Behavioral Health.

McCaslin explained that the 10 bed youth and adult crisis stabilization units in Napoleon will be temporarily closed until an assessment can be completed to determine why the units had been operating at less than one-third capacity.

“In the meantime, we have contracts in place with two Toledo facilities (Kobacker Center and Arrowhead Behavioral Health) to provide those services until the Napoleon facility is reopened,” McCaslin said.

And, all calls for emergency mental health assessments will be handled by A Renewed Mind Behavioral Health. McCaslin said that all area law enforcement and hospitals have been informed of this transfer and the same response time protocols will remain in place.

The only service that will end after April 30 is the 2-1-1 call center that provided both information and referral service for all types of needs and an easy connection to the local mental health crisis hotline.

McCaslin explained that 2-1-1 call centers are certified through a national organization called the Alliance of Information and Referral Systems (AIRS).

“The board and the local United Way agencies repeatedly tried to have the certification transferred from Family Service of Northwest Ohio to A Renewed Mind Behavioral Health,” McCaslin said. “However, AIRS was unwilling to complete the certification within the timeline needed. Consequently, our 2-1-1 authorization ends with the closure of Family Service of Northwest Ohio on April 30.”

However, A Renewed Mind Behavioral Health will continue to operate the area’s 24 hour, 7 day a week crisis service hotline for mental health and addiction crises using the 800-468-HELP (4357) toll free number that has been in use prior to and during the time when 2-1-1 could also be used.

Following McCaslin’s update on the transition of services from Family Service of Northwest Ohio to other providers, the Four County ADAMhs Board agreed to allocate up to $300,000 in unused funds from the Family Service contract to Maumee Valley Guidance Center and A Renewed Mind for assuming non-Medicaid services that Family Service had been providing.

The board also approved nearly $5 million in service contracts for the fiscal year starting July 1, 2018.

The following agencies received service contracts for the new fiscal year: A Renewed Mind Behavioral Health, $1,600,000; Maumee Valley Guidance Center, $1,490,000; Recovery Services of Northwest Ohio, $525,000; Health Partners of Western Ohio, $400,000; and New Home Development Company, $333,000.

Also: the University of Toledo Medical College (Kobacker Center) for the period of April 1, 2018 through June 30, 2019, $150,000; the Williams County Health Department (as fiscal agent for a grant shared by all four county health departments), $125,000; Arrowhead Behavioral Health, $100,000; the area drug free coalitions (Swanton Area, Fulton County, Defiance County and Williams County), a total of $100,000; Northwest Community Action Commission (for the P.A.T.H. Center), $65,000; the Center for Child and Family Advocacy, $40,000; and Quadco Rehabilitation Center, $25,000.

An additional $20,000 was approved for the Center for Child and Family Advocacy to cover the cost of additional domestic violence group services that the agency has provided during the current fiscal year. The original contract was for $40,000.

Carla B. Davis, a Toledo attorney, was approved to provide the board with legal representation at probate hearings held at the state psychiatric hospital in Toledo. She has represented the board at these hearings since July 1989.

And, the board approved a contract with CliftonLarsonAllen LLP of Toledo to work with the board and staff to develop a new five year strategic plan for an amount not to exceed $30,000. The current five year strategic plan concludes at the end of this year.

Following the meeting, board and staff held their first strategic planning meeting with a representative of CliftonLarsonAllen. It’s expected that a final draft of the new five year strategic plan will be presented to the board in the fall for approval.