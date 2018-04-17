Man sentenced for importuning

The following individuals were sentenced recently by Judge Jeffrey Robinson in Fulton County Common Pleas Court, according to Prosecutor Scott Haselman.

Erli Lainez, 26, of Hamilton, Ohio, previously pleaded guilty to importuning. On Nov. 14, 2017, he did solicit another to engage in sexual conduct with him, and the age of the person was 13 years of age but less than 16 years of age.

He was sentenced to two years of community control, and ordered to: pay prosecution costs; have no contact with the victim; serve 90 days at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio; and have no contact with females under 18 years old.

Failure to comply could result in 11 months in prison.

Mark Cormack, 21, of Wauseon previously pleaded guilty to aggravated assault. On Aug. 18, 2017, he knowingly caused serious physical harm to another.

He was sentenced to two years of community control, and ordered to: pay prosecution costs; have no contact with the victim; stay out of bars; not possess or consume alcohol; abide by an 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew; serve 30 days in CCNO, with credit for one day served; and complete anger management treatment with Maumee Valley Guidance Center.

Failure to comply could result in 17 months in prison.

Joseph Bensch, 37, of Toledo previously pleaded guilty to operating a vehicle while intoxicated. On Nov. 12, 2017, he operated a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.

He was sentenced to 12 months in prison, and ordered to: pay prosecution costs; pay a $1,350 fine; complete an alcohol treatment program; and surrender his driver’s license for three years.

Jerry Stevens, 60, of Archbold previously pleaded guilty to operating a vehicle while intoxicated. On Sept. 16, 2017, he operated a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.

He was sentenced to 24 months in prison, and ordered to: pay prosecution costs; a $1,350 fine; complete an alcohol treatment program; surrender his driver’s license for life; and forfeit his vehicle to the State of Ohio.

Alan Mandly, 57, of Delta previously pleaded guilty to two counts of illegal assembly or possession of chemicals for the manufacture of drugs and aggravated possession of drugs. Between July 8-25, 2017, he assembled chemicals to manufacture, and did possess methamphetamine.

He was sentenced to three years of community control, and ordered to: stay out of bars; not possess or consume alcohol; abide by an 11 p.m.-6 a.m. curfew; and successfully complete the SEARCH program and Drug Court.

Failure to comply could result in 29 months in prison.