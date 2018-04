Wauseon Library receives donation

The Wauseon Public Library has received a $200 donation from First Federal Bank for the purchase of a television to be used in the Children’s Department for story times and for the Summer Reading Program. The library purchased a 50-inch Sceptre television. Pictured, from left, are Jeff Hench, First Federal Bank; Sue Bruner, children’s librarian; Sue DeRoth, board trustee; and Tami Bowser and Trisha Schneider, First Federal Bank. The library is very thankful for such a generous donation.

