Traffic blitz nets four citations

Four citations were issued by Fulton County Sheriff’s Office deputies during a Traffic Enforcement Blitz conducted April 6-12. The citations were issued for one operating a vehicle while intoxicated/refusal over 21 years old, two driving under suspensions, and one speed violation. Deputies made 11 traffic stops, and also issued 13 warnings and arrested one person on a bench warrant.

A Traffic Enforcement Blitz will be conducted April 19-25 during various hours in various locations around Fulton County. Deputies will look for distracted driving, seat belt, speed, and impaired driving violations.

Traffic blitzes are funded through a grant from the Ohio Department of Public Safety.