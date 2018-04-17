Four County students win honors

Eight students from Four County Career Center in Archbold placed in the top three in the 2018 Health Occupations Students of America (HOSA) State Conference in Columbus.

They have now qualified to compete in the HOSA International Leadership Conference with the theme “Healing With Our Hands, Helping With Our Hearts” in Dallas, Texas. These FCCC students will join other HOSA students from across the nation to participate in national-level skill competitions, workshops, and general sessions June 27-30.

FCCC students Kevin Myles and Aliyssa McCormick-Chmielewski have been elected as 2018 Ohio HOSA state officers. To obtain an officer’s position, students are required to take a written test, be interviewed by the state advisor, and present a speech to fellow HOSA students and advisors from around the state of Ohio. Myles and McCormick-Chmielewski will represent Ohio HOSA at the HOSA International Leadership Conference.

FCCC HOSA programs include Health Careers and Sports Fitness and Exercise Science. HOSA advisors are Donna Badenhop, Robin Hill, Karen Walker, and Mike Nye.