‘Ag is Cool’ contest seeks entries

The Ohio Department of Agriculture has opened 2018’s “Agriculture is Cool!” Creative Expression Contest.

Children enrolled in school or home-schooled in Ohio during the 2017-18 academic year have until June 5 to show their personal interpretation of why Ohio agriculture is cool for their chance to win prizes, including a trip to be recognized at the Ohio State Fair.

“Ag is Cool!” entries, which can include an original video, photograph, drawing or painting, will be judged in the following age categories. One winner from each age group and category will be chosen: Grades K-2: photography, drawing or painting; grades 3-5, 6-8, and 9-12, video, photography, drawing or painting.

Entries will be judged by a panel that may include representatives from the Office of Gov. John Kasich, Ohio the Department of Agriculture, the Ohio State Fair, and professionals in the areas of video production, photography, drawing, painting, and other visual arts. Judging will be based on the student’s visual representation of the “Ag is Cool!” theme, if it accurately reflects 21st Century agriculture, use of Ohio images, creativity, and quality of work.

Winners of the art contest will be honored by the Office of Gov. Kasich and other state officials at the Ohio State Fair on July 25.

For additional information, a complete copy of the rules, and entry form, visit agri.ohio.gov/AgIsCool/ or call 614-752-9817.