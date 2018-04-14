Kids’ Science Camp taking registrations

The Kids’ Outdoor Science Camp, held at 4-H Camp Palmer near Harrison Lake State Park in Fayette, is scheduled for June 4-7.

This popular camp is open to youth from age 8 (and 3rd grade) through 14 (finishing the 8th grade) living in the three-state area.

Programs will evolve around this year’s theme, “Science Camp is So Cool!” Campers will explore their natural environment and enjoy outdoor adventure with a scientific focus. They will also have the opportunity to climb high ropes, hike, swim, and canoe, along with a host of traditional camp activities including crafts, evening dances, and campfire programs.

The camp fee is $160 and covers all program supplies for the four-day and three-night event, including meals, overnight accommodation, T-shirt, activities, and many camp experiences.

Campers are supervised by a team of trained teen counselors, adult staff, and a nurse who stays in camp throughout the week. Meals are provided family style, and small cabins and bunk beds help to develop friendships and social skills.

The capacity of this camp is large but not unlimited. Early registration is very important to insure acceptance, as camp could fill up before the May 18 deadline.

The Kids’ Outdoor Science Camp is sponsored in cooperation with the Soil and Water Conservation Districts and Ohio State University Extension Offices of Northwest Ohio.

For further information or to obtain a registration form, call the OSU Extension, Wood County office, at 419-354-9050 or visit wood.osu.edu, and click on the 4-H Youth Development and Everything Camp.

http://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2018/04/web1_OSU-Extension-Logo-1pscisb.jpg