Tinora German group sharing trip stories, photos

The German Lutheran Heritage Group will have a first-hand presentation of the Tinora German Group, on Sunday, April 15, 2 p.m., at the Lutheran Social Services building, State Route 66 five miles south of Archbold.

The high school youth, who are studying the German language, are just back from Germany, and want to share some German stories and photos related to their recent trip.

This program is part of the spring meeting of the German Lutheran Heritage Association, and is open andfree to the public. You need not be a member.

