Off to see the Wizard

Archbold High School will present “The Wizard of Oz” this Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Over 100 students are part of the cast or production crew for this year’s spring musical, directed by Kent Vandock.

The well-known production follows Dorothy, the Scarecrow, Tin Man, and Cowardly Lion down the Yellow Brick Road. It is aligned with the movie version of the Wizard of Oz, with one exception, according to Vandock. There is a Jitterbug scene that was cut from the final movie.

“The Jitterbug is dispatched by the Wicked Witch before the flying monkeys,” said Vandock. It causes Dorothy, the Scarecrow, Tin Man, and Cowardly Lion to dance uncontrollably, leaving them exhausted. That allows the flying monkeys to swoop in and easily take Dorothy.

“We are presenting one of the iconic musicals of the genre. A beloved one,” said Vandock. “It’s family friendly and it incorporates really great singing, coupled with some great dancing.”

The cast will include about 50 high school students and 37 munchkins from grades 1-5. There are also 10 students in the crew and 19 individuals in the pit, according to Vandock.

Gabby Cox plays the lead role of Dorothy. Trevan Kindinger is the Scarecrow, Drew McCarty the Tin Man and Luke McQuade the Cowardly Lion.

Mason Conway plays the Wizard of Oz, Molly Conway will be Miss Gulch/The Wicked Witch of the West, MacKenna Whitacre is Glinda the Good Witch, Hannah Bowers is Aunt Em and Jeremiah Hartman is Uncle Henry.

“I think one big reason (people should attend) would be just the wide range of students we have represented. Both in age level and the diversity of the student body that we bring to the production,“ said Vandock. “Many are not just simply involved in music. I have many athletes. I have many involved in other clubs.”

The diversity extends to the pit, which will include both students and community members.

“I think one of the great things about our production is that it is a community effort. To see all of that in action, working together making this production is really a site to behold,” said Vandock.

The completion of the three-year lighting upgrade will also add to the show.

“We have converted completed from incandescent to LED with a full digital light board. Our lighting capabilities are very enhanced,” said Vandock. “We are really proud of some of the things we are able to do lighting wise.

“I think visually, as well as auditorily, it will be very stimulating for people to watch. I think there is going to be something for everyone that comes to the production, that keeps you engaged and mesmerized by what’s going on on stage.”

Performances are at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and at 2:30 p.m. Sunday in the high school auditorium. Tickets can be purchased online at www.showtix4u.com or at the auditorium ticket booth from 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. and 3:30-5 p.m.

Tickets will also be available for one hour prior to each show in the ticket booth. Vandock said tickets are moving fast with just 100 left for Friday’s performance as of Wednesday morning.

By Drew Stambaugh dstambaugh@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Drew Stambaugh at 419-335-2010

