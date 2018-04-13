Town meetings slated for Evergreen library issue

Evergreen Local Schools and the Evergreen Community Library invite the public to attend any of the following Town Hall Meetings to learn more about the library’s request for local funding support on the May 8 ballot.

Tuesday, April 17, 7 p.m., Royalton Township Fire Hall, 409 W.Morenci St., Lyons; Thursday, April 19, 7 p.m., Berkey Village Hall, 5817 N. Berkey Southern Road, Berkey; Thursday, April 26, 7 p.m. (pending confirmation), Chesterfield Township Hall 15891 U.S. 20, Wauseon.

The library is the school district library. Residents living in the school district will have an opportunity to get their questions answered at these public meetings.