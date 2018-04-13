Mayor honors Speech and Debate Team champs

Wauseon High School Speech and Debate Team members Colton Blanton, center, and Christian Cantu, second from right, hold a proclamation awarded by Wauseon Mayor Kathy Huner, second from left, to recognize their state championship win in the Speech Duo Interpretation Team category of the Ohio Speech and Debate Association’s state finals March 2-3 in Sylvania. WHS Speech and Debate head coach Dolores Muller, far left, was also recognized for her entry into the association’s Hall of Fame. Pictured far right is Jason Robinson, assistant coach.

David J. Coehrs|Fulton County Expositor