Friess elected OASSA president

Wauseon Middle School Principal Joe Friess has been elected to serve as the 2019-20 President of the Ohio Association of Secondary School Administrators. He will continue to serve full-time in his role as WMS principal while serving in three different OASSA capacities in the next three years, ultimately as president of the organization. Then in 2020-2021, he will conclude his official elected duties as the Past President. Friess has served as the lone Middle School Principal Representative at Large on the Board of Directors since the fall of 2013.

