Schaffners celebrate 50th

David and Paula Schaffner of Fayette are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary.

David Schaffner and Paula Sadler were married April 13, 1968, at First Baptist Church in Stryker with Rev. John Reed officiating.

They have four children: Ron (Michelle) Schaffner of Clinton, Mich.; Jenny (Rex) Stump of Wauseon; Julie (Ron) Waidelich of Archbold; and Matt (Jenny) Schaffner of Fayette. They have 22 grandchildren.

Family and friends are invited to join them for an open house on Sunday, April 22, from 2-5 p.m., at First Baptist Church, 854 S. Shoop Ave., in Wauseon. The couple requests the omission of gifts.