ODOT plans several Fulton County construction projects

The Ohio Department of Transportation has announced its 2018 construction plans with several projects on tap for Fulton County.

Two projects on State Route 66 in western Fulton County are among those planned. The state route will be resurfaced from the Henry County line to the bridge at Taylor Parkway.

Work on that project was slated to begin this month and end in July. The estimated cost is $680,000.

Farther north, State Route 66 will be resurfaced between State 2 and US 20A, and also between County Road J and US20. The project is scheduled to begin July 1 and end in November. The estimated cost is $1.4 million.

State Route 108 will be resurfaced between US 20A and US20 at an estimated cost of $1.8 million. Work is scheduled to begin April 30 and be completed in August.

Resurfacing of State Route 109 between from US 20 to the state line is estimated to cost $1.8 million. It is estimated to begin April 30 and finish in August.

Finally, a resurfacing project is planned on US 20 between Country Road 18 and State Route 108. It is estimated to cost $800,000, start in July, and be completed in September.

There are also several local projects planned in the county, according to Frank Onweller, Fulton County Engineer.

Asphalt resurfacing of various roads in the county will cost an estimated $2.5 million. In all, 12.5 miles of county roads and 7.5 miles of township roads will be resurfaced.

Widening, resurfacing and ditch setbacks are planned on County Roads L and M at an estimated cost of $703,322.07. Work on County Road L will be between County Roads 5 and 6 and work on County Road M will be between State Route 64 and County Road 5.

A bridge on County Road 21-3, north of County Road A, will be replaced at a cost of $148,348.10. The bridge on County Road 5-2 just north of State Route 2 will also be replaced, with an estimated cost of $224,000.

Also, eight miles of county roads and 26 miles of township roads will get a seal coat with fog seal at an estimated cost of $438,000.

Fulton County road construction notices are available on the engineer’s page on the Fulton County website, www.fultoncountyoh.com, or through Notify Me. Residents can sign up for Notify Me on the county website.

http://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2018/04/web1_ODOT.jpg

County also plans work