Wauseon schools propose staffing plan

The Wauseon school district will creep slowly into deficit spending next school year, generally based on state budget constraints, Superintendent Larry Brown told Board of Education members at Monday’s meeting.

So Brown has proposed a staffing plan that would save the district money without drastically changing operations.

He told board members Amy Fisher, Stacia Radabaugh and Sandra Griggs that deficit spending will begin slowly during the 2018-19 school year, “not spending where it’s going to plummet us into a zero balance any time soon. But we’re not in an upswing anymore like we had been for five years.”

Board members Larry Fruth and Rick Stidham were not in attendance.

Brown said the district’s general fund budget indicates that Wauseon schools are currently stable, with over 100 days of “true days cash” – the amount of reserve money remaining as operational funds in the event of a financial crisis.

“And that’s why the changes I’m proposing are not drastic,” he said.

The school district will likely initiate a Medicaid Payment for School Services Program which would generate $100,000 to $150,000 in revenue, Brown said, although the money won’t be received immediately. The program would pay for 18 to 19 additional staff members being considered, but funding for additional staff would be based on need, not cost.

The school district is also considering a review of next school year’s special education district staffing in grades K-12. It would include the addition of both a cross categorical special education teacher and aide for grades K-5 for transitional students.

Brown said some special education students travel back and forth from different sites, some sites housed outside the school district. “So we want to try to keep the students here in the district as long as we possibly can and not pay for services through NwOESC (Northwest Ohio Education Service Center) and other agencies,” he said.

He also proposed hiring a full-time certified transportation mechanic at an hourly rate. He pointed out that last school year the district spent approximately $31,000 for part-time assistance with maintenance services. And those costs didn’t include contracted services with outside agencies for engine, transmission, and body work.

And Brown would like to initiate contracted services with Rachel Wixey and Associates, a hiring and payroll company in Maumee that would enlist substitute teachers for the district through electronic and follow-up calling. The company would also provide all related central processing services, and would pay substitutes based on the school district’s rate.

Moving to the Wixey company would reduce the district’s hours of in-house calling for substitutes.

“This company will take care of the services, and that will be a reduction in force,” Brown told the board members.

He said Wixey can register and handle all of the paperwork for substitute teachers, something Wauseon schools don’t do.

“(Substitutes will) have to go through the same process that they would with them, with us, or for the pay system. And it’s going to be a spot where we’re not going to remain competitive for area people,” Brown said.

Brown told the board members he didn’t expect immediate action on his plan, but rather just wanted to present it for consideration.

In other business, the board accepted donations of $1,579.60 from the Wauseon Recreation Association and Wauseon Youth Softball to the high school athletic department for softball uniforms, and $250 from First Church of God for the elementary school food pantry.

In personnel matters, the board accepted the resignations of Jessica Schuette, primary school intervention specialist and high school cheerleading coach, effective July 31, and Hillary Moore, primary school Reads coordinator, effective April 30; approved parental leave for Karen Wagner, effective June 22 through Sept. 3; and offered a continual contract to certificated employee Caitlyn Schmidt.

Board members also offered:

• One-year limited certificated contracts to certificated employees Tiffany Anderson, Michelle Borton, Mallory Carroll, Hannah Dymarkowski, Allison Maison, Christie Metzner, Mary Norman Chris Roberts, Kristin Sayers, Jenna Storrer, Paige Triana, James Vaughn, Brenda Wagner, Michelle Winters, Hope Wood, and Tatiana Wright.

• Two-year limited certificated contracts to certificated employees Amanda Aniolowski, Adam Baird, Kyle Borton, Donald Clark, Myriah Clay, Michael Colon, Elizabeth Davis, Lindsay Gordon, Laura Leininger, Catherine Lemley, Terry Lind, Corinna Miller, Abby Mouch, Walter Smith, Chris Thomas, Michael Webster.

• One-year limited supplemental contracts for extended time to certificated employees Katie Black, Jessica Gerig, Laura Leininger, Christie Metzner, Chris Roberts, Chris Thomas, Laura Vorwerk, and Terri Westfall.

• Classified contracts to classified employees Amanda Booth, Karen Cheezan, Tammy Cochrane, Rachel Drenning, Trina Fry, Dawn Kauffman, Katelynn Mount, Mike Parker, and Molly Pfund.

• Two-year limited classified contracts to classified employees Brenda Aeschliman, Brandi Freestone, Tayla Hamilton, Karel Wagner, and Amy Zientek.

• Non-renew the one-year limited limited classified contracts of classified employees Ashley Hartman and Elizabeth Strick.

• One-year limited athletic supplemental contracts to Joe Allen, Tiffany Anderson, Cortney Badenhop, Bill Blanchong, Kyle Borton, Ken Brandon, Tom Burkholder, Chad Burt, Travis Cooper, Stacie Kessler, Matt Lane, Terry Lind, Kody Moden, Shawn Moore, Mike Ritter, JD Schnitkey, Brandon Schroeder, Brittany Schroeder, Tony Schuette, Jordan Smith, David Storrer, Joe Torres, Tom Vernot, Michael Webster, and Michelle Winters.

• One-year limited non-athletic supplemental contracts to Amanda Aniolowski, Adam Baird, April Beck, Katie Black, Tom Brady, Tom Burkholder, Don Clark, Mike Colon, Betsy Davis, Amber Fryzel, Jessica Gerig, Lindsay Gordon, Kim Hinton, Joy Hutchinson, Jana Leininger, Laura Leininger, Katie Miller, Dolores Muller, Jason Robinson, Sara Rupp, Caitlyn Schmidt, Jenna Storrer, Chris Thomas, James Vaughn, Jill Welch, Terri Westfall, and Tatiana Wright.

The board passed motions to approve modifications and supplemental modifications to the Fiscal Year 2018 permanent appropriations and the Fiscal Year 2018 Certificate of Estimated Resources.

In building reports:

• Kindergarten registration at the primary school is scheduled April 12-13. Currently, there are 126 scheduled appointments.

Reading Week will be held April 16-20, with a superhero theme.

Other upcoming events include kindergarten informances April 23-29; the annual second grade Consumer Fair, April 27 at 9:30 a.m.; STAR diagnostic testing for grades K-2, May 1-8.

• Testing this week at the elementary school has included math for grades 3-5, Reading/English Language Arts for grades 4-5, and science for fifth graders. Reading/English Language Arts testing for third graders will be held next week.

The United Way after school grant concluded March 22.

Upcoming events include STAR meeting and troubleshooting, April 30; STAR benchmark meetings, May 9-11.

• The Reading/English Language Arts state test is scheduled at the middle school Thursday and Friday.

Rather than a walkout protesting current gun activity at schools nationwide, some students chose to write to their legislators.

The Spring Dance is scheduled for April 27.

• The high school recently held Fulton County Career Exploration Day and Senior Success Day for seniors, and Junior Government Day for junior government classes.

State testing will include: English/Language Arts I and II, April 17 and 19; American History and Government, April 24; Biology, April 26; Algebra I and Geometry, May 1 and 3.

Mandatory freshmen CPR training will begin this year. The inaugural class is April 24.

Upcoming events include: “The Wiz” spring musical, April 13-15; the 88th Annual Wauseon FFA Banquet, April 17, 6 p.m.

Board members did not enter into a scheduled executive session regarding employment of personnel, preferring to wait until all members are present.

Counteracts deficit spending

By David J. Coehrs dcoehrs@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach David J. Coehrs at 419-335-2010.

