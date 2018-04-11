Seminar offered on predatory lenders

On Friday, April 20, the Center for Lifelong Learning at Northwest State Community College is hosting a one-day seminar called “Thieves in the Neighborhood,” for area residents 55 and older.

Those thieves are in plain sight in local communities, behind signs on storefronts that say, “Payday Loans”, “Buy Here, Pay Here”, and “Title Loans.” Sadly, the people who can least afford those readily-available, high-interest loans are lured into the neighborhood stores because they are short of cash.

Participants must get in the $12 registration fee for the seminar by Monday, April 16. Registration and coffee will open the event at 8:30 a.m. The session will be 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

“We first need to understand the thinking of people who are ‘robbed’ in plain sight,” Cecily Rohrs, NSCC coordinator. Cecily Rohrs. She will offer an understanding of families who live in generational poverty. With those hallmarks in mind, participants will better understand why some members of of the community are such easy targets for the “thieves in the neighborhood.”

Also speaking will be Caren Bauer, director of New Home Development in Bryan. She has worked on bringing legislation to address the problem created by predatory lending. She, too, works with people short of cash on a daily basis, and sees the damage of the cycle of quick money made readily available.

Next will be Jessica Flores of Archbold, a licensed social worker for Toledo’s Children’s Hospital. Her story of grit and determination as a single mother will offer participants new ideas on ways to help neighbors in need.

To register, call 419-267-1312. For further information, or to be on NSCC’s mailing list to learn of other seminars and educational bus trips, phone Rohrs at 419-267-5502 or e-mail her at crohrs@NorthwestState.edu.